Pics: Fans Celebrate Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat After Aryan Khan's Bail

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the NCB cruise ship case after almost 3 weeks in custody.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Fans celebrate Aryan Khan's bail in the NCB cruise ship case outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fans celebrate Aryan Khan's bail in the NCB cruise ship case outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.</p></div>

The Mumbai High Court granted Aryan Khan bail in the cruise ship drugs case on Thursday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Aryan during a cruise ship case along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others. After the three were granted bail, several Shah Rukh fans showed up outside his residence Mannat to celebrate.

Take a look.

Fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday.

SRK fans hold a poster to welcome Aryan Khan home.

Fans burst firecrackers outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.

A Shah Rukh fan recreates his iconic pose.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans pose outside Mannat.

Amrita Arora's son outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in Bandra.

Also ReadAryan Khan Gets Bail: 7 Statements Made on His Behalf in the HC on Thursday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT