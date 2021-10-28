Pics: Fans Celebrate Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat After Aryan Khan's Bail

Fans celebrate Aryan Khan's bail in the NCB cruise ship case outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The Mumbai High Court granted Aryan Khan bail in the cruise ship drugs case on Thursday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Aryan during a cruise ship case along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others. After the three were granted bail, several Shah Rukh fans showed up outside his residence Mannat to celebrate.
Take a look.
Fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday.
SRK fans hold a poster to welcome Aryan Khan home.
Fans burst firecrackers outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.
A Shah Rukh fan recreates his iconic pose.
Shah Rukh Khan's fans pose outside Mannat.
Amrita Arora's son outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in Bandra.
