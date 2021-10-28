ADVERTISEMENT
Fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Fans Celebrate Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat After Aryan Khan's Bail

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the NCB cruise ship case after almost 3 weeks in custody.

Quint Entertainment
The Mumbai High Court granted Aryan Khan bail in the cruise ship drugs case on Thursday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Aryan during a cruise ship case along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others. After the three were granted bail, several Shah Rukh fans showed up outside his residence Mannat to celebrate.

Take a look.

