Fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Fans Celebrate Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat After Aryan Khan's Bail
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the NCB cruise ship case after almost 3 weeks in custody.
The Mumbai High Court granted Aryan Khan bail in the cruise ship drugs case on Thursday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Aryan during a cruise ship case along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others. After the three were granted bail, several Shah Rukh fans showed up outside his residence Mannat to celebrate.
Take a look.
