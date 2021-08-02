Bring Back Some Gold: SRK to Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Coach

Marijne soon responded, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.”

During the match, Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal in the second quarter, leading India to a 1-0 victory against World No. 2 Australia. They will go against Argentina in the semifinals.

Chak De! India is a fictional story which revolves around a Indian women’s national field hockey team, with Kabir as their coach. It’s a classic underdog story. In a coincidence, even in the movie, the Indian team faces Australia for the World Cup.