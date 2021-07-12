19 Years of 'Devdas': Shah Rukh Khan Recalls How His Dhoti Gave Him Trouble

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Devdas.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas completed 19 years on Monday, 12 July. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Devdas in the film, took to social media to share a few photos from the sets of the movie. He also recalled how his dhoti gave him trouble while he was shooting.
"All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene. The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali. Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsofDevdas", SRK wrote in the caption.
Madhuri Dixit also went down memory lane and shared a note on how special Devdas will always be to her. The actor also paid a tribute to legend Dilip Kumar, who played Devdas in Bimal Roy's movie of the same name.
"Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas", Madhuri wrote on Instagram.
