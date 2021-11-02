On SRK's Birthday, Karan Johar Recalls His First Meeting With Shah Rukh

Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane while wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Shah Rukh turned 56 on Monday, 2 November.

Recalling his first meeting with SRK Karan wrote on Instagram, “I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time.... I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol, not realising I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being. His charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart... An unmatchable father, a rock solid husband, a loving brother and an indispensable friend. He is all that and so much more. Love you so much Bhai.”