Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri, Anushka Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His Birthday

Sharing photos with SRK from the sets of films Malaika Arora wrote, "23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one .Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk"