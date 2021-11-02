ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri, Anushka Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His Birthday

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, wishes are pouring in from the industry.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older on 2 November.</p></div>
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Tuesday, 2 November, and wishes are pouring in from the industry. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to write, "Forever ruling. Happy Birthday SRK".

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday Shah Rukh. May you shine brightest always!"

Sharing photos with SRK from the sets of films Malaika Arora wrote, "23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one .Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk"

Rajkummar Rao shared a photo of him and Shah Rukh on social media and wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @iamsrk sir. May god give you all the happiness in life".

Here are some more wishes for King Khan:

