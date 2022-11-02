I Don't Believe in Magic, But I Definitely Believe in Shah Rukh Khan

Since the begging of his career, Shah Rukh Khan has always been pitted against some of the veterans of the industry, like Naseeruddin Shah in Chamatkar (1992), Jeetendra and Mithun in Dil Aashna Hai (1992), and Jackie Shroff in King Uncle (1993) and many more significant actors that were far more experienced and well renowned in the industry. Most of them were a part of a dynasty, everyone had good looks and talent, but it is his persona and his vision about life what makes him stand out.

In an interview with Filmfare after his debut movie Deewana (1992), the superstar was asked if he thinks competing against a veteran is a disadvantage, to which he replied, “Why should it? I don’t think any actor or actress is better than I am. No one honestly feels that another guy is better than he. If anyone denies this, he is lying. If you are good, you shouldn’t have any problems even if you have 35 stars opposite to you, but if you have the talent you’d be lost even in a solo starrer.”

There is a fine line between confidence and over confidence and SRK seems to manage that balance very delicately. In a rapid fire round of Koffee with Karan (KWK) season 5, Shahrukh was asked what is the best thing about being Shahrukh Khan? And he replied, “that I can do whatever I want to do” and the immediate next question was what is the worst thing about being Shahrukh Khan?, to which Shahrukh said, “that I can do whatever I want to do”.