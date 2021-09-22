'Sex & The City' & 'White Collar' Actor Willie Garson Passes Away at 57

Willie Garson, the actor best known for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, passed away at the age of 57. One of Garson's family members confirmed his death to Variety. Garson was recently shooting for HBO Max's revival series And Just Like That.

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, said in a statement, "The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light".