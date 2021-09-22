'Sex & The City' & 'White Collar' Actor Willie Garson Passes Away at 57

Sex & The City actor Willie Garson passes away.
Willie Garson, the actor best known for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, passed away at the age of 57. One of Garson's family members confirmed his death to Variety. Garson was recently shooting for HBO Max's revival series And Just Like That.
Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, said in a statement, "The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light".
Mario Cantone and Cynthia Nixon, who worked with Garson in Sex and The City, took to social media to mourn his demise. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” Cantone tweeted. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”
Garson adopted a son, Nathen, in 2009. He was an active voice in the adoption community, having served twice as a spokesperson for National Adoption Day.
Nathen took to Instagram to pen a tribute for his dad. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it", he wrote.
