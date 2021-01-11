'Sex and the City' Set To Be Revived as a 10-Episode Series
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their original characters
The hugely popular HBO series Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 to 2004 and was made into two feature films, is set to be revived yet again, as per a report by The New York Times.
The new 10-episode series will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their original characters, HBO Max announced on Sunday, 10 January. The other important character from the show, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be returning. Cattrall had often expressed her reservation about revisiting the series.
The New York Times article also quotes HBO Max as saying that the revival will be titled And Just Like That … and the series will go on floors in New York in “late spring.”
Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a small clip announcing the show.
“The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” HBO Max said in a statement.
The original Sex and the City revolved around fashion-obsessed relationships and sex newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and her three friends, Miranda (Nixon), Charlotte (Davis) and Samantha (Cattrall). The show won seven Emmys and eight Golden Globe awards.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.