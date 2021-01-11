'Sex and the City' Set To Be Revived as a 10-Episode Series

The hugely popular HBO series Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 to 2004 and was made into two feature films, is set to be revived yet again, as per a report by The New York Times.

The new 10-episode series will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their original characters, HBO Max announced on Sunday, 10 January. The other important character from the show, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be returning. Cattrall had often expressed her reservation about revisiting the series.