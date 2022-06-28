Actor Randeep Hooda Performs the Last Rites of Sarbjit’s Sister Dalbir Kaur

Randeep Hooda performs last rites of Dalbir Kaur.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Randeep Hooda, who enacted the role of late Sarbjit Singh in Omung Kumar's biographical drama Sarbjit, recently performed the last rites of Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur on Sunday. The former died of a heart attack at the age of 67, on 26 June in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar.
During the shoot of the film, Randeep had promised Dalbir to give her 'kandha' (offer his shoulder before the body is taken away for cremation) upon her request. Dalbir and the actor were quite close, as she used to refer to him as her brother.
The actor penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle upon Dalbir's demise. He wrote, "Ghar zaroor aana (do come home again) was the last thing she said. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border."
Praying for Dalbir's peace, the actor concluded the note with, "Khush raho, jugjugg jeeyo, she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti."
Randeep Hooda at the funeral.
The film Sarbjit was based on the real life of Sarbjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was incarcerated in a Pakistani jail for 23 years on the suspicion of terrorism and spying. The film followed the struggles of his sister, Dalbir Kaur played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film, who relentlessly tries to release her brother from imprisonment.