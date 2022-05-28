First Look of Randeep Hooda as Savarkar Unveiled on Latter's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti - activist and politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 139th birth anniversary - actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to share 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar's' first look and poster, which stars him as Savarkar.

The actor shared his transformation as Savarkar for this biopic on Instagram. A sepia-toned picture of him in round-rimmed glasses, moustache and the cap - some fans have called it the 'perfect look' and 'solid casting'.

Randeep wrote in the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.”