Here's Why Sara Ali Khan Thought Her Mom Amrita Singh Ran a 'Porn Site'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about her childhood.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara Ali Khan shared a funny anecdote from her childhood. Talking about watching her parents’ films as a kid, she revealed that after watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005), she thought that Saif Ali Khan used foul language and Amrita Singh ran a 'porn site'.
Speaking about her mother, Sara also said, "I have always been mama's girl, I've always been an explorer and highly-motivated, and I haven't inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer. I'm the one who will want to do five more push-ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script.”
"Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed... I'm getting better at compartmentalising my emotions—just because you've had a bad day at work doesn't mean you fight with your mother or not perform well at work", she added.
Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
