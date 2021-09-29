OTT Might Be the Medium of Choice for Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar

“To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now,” Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Akshay explained, “Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and story line. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film, adding, “I am as much for OTT as for theatres. What’s best for the film should decide the medium of release.”

Atrangi Re also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, and has music composed by AR Rahman. The film has been produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.