10 Times Sara Ali Khan Won Over The Paparazzi
Birthday girl Sara has charmed her way into the hearts of fans and paps alike.
Sara Ali Khan might be a newbie in Bollywood but she's already made her mark. The actor has over 27 million followers on Instagram and her fans are constantly showering her with love. But it's not just the fans who love Sara - the paparazzi do too!
The paps are a constant part of any celebrity's life in today's day and age. And yet, there's no one who enjoys quite the popularity that Sara does. The shutterbugs absolutely adore her grace, her patience and the little gestures of respect and admiration from the Simmba actor. For example, this one time Sara totally surprised the paps by sending them a handwritten letter. She later also took them out for a cup of coffee and interacted with them one on one.
As Sara turns a year older, here's looking at why she is the paparazzi's favourite.
