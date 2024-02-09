Sara Ali Khan Pens Shayari On Mom Amrita Singh’s 66th Birthday

Sara Ali Khan writes heartfelt shayari for mom Amrita Singh's 66th birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
On Friday, the Love Aaj Kal actor celebrated her mother Amrita Singh’s 66th birthday with photos and a warm shayari. The pictures featured the mother-daughter duo holding clapperboards from Sara’s upcoming films Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.
The shayari reads, “Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaa. Aap mein bastein mere Praan My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan. And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan. Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan. Doing all that you have isn’t Aasaan Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann. Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan. That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan. Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan. Thank you maa. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan.”
On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro... In Dino.
