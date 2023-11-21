Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit in Inside Pics From IFFI 2023
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa on Monday, 20 November. Several Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Sara Ali Khan, among others were in attendance for the grand opening ceremony of the festival.
Sunny, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar at the opening ceremony.
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur honoured Madhuri Dixit with a ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award during the inaugural ceremony.
Madhuri looked stunning in a floral blue suit.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal was also present at the festival.
Shahid Kapoor and other actors light up the diya during the opening ceremony.
Sara Ali Khan was also felicitated during the festival.
Salman Khan also joined the film festival for the premiere of Farrey.
Sara Ali Khan and team unveiled the motion poster of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan during the festival.
Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar interacted with the audience during the festival.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi was also felicitated during the opening ceremony.
The celebrities were all smiles for the camera.
