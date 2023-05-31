Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings at Mahakal Temple Ahead of 'Zara Hatke...' Release

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings at Mahakal Temple Ahead of 'Zara Hatke...' Release

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' will release in theatres on 2 June.
Published:

Sara Ali Khan at the Mahakleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Recently, the actors were spotted at various Shiv temples, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva ahead of their film's release.

Several pictures of Sara's Mahakaleshwar Temple visit in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, surfaced on the internet on 31 May. The actor was dressed in a traditional pink saree for her visit.

Sara Ali Khan offered her prayers to Lord Shiva in Ujjain.

Sara wore a pink saree for her temple visit.

Sara at the Mahakleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Sara praying in the temple premises.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara were also spotted at a temple in Lucknow.

Both the actors seek blessings from Lord Shiva ahead of their film's release.

