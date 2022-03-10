‘I Feel Safe on Sets Because I’m Not Being Myself’: Alia Bhatt to SLB

The filmmaker also named Manorama as his favourite comic actor and Alia Bhatt as his favourite actor. “What is your most difficult scene to shoot in Gangubai?” Alia asked.

“Every scene with you was difficult, especially the one where you came out and stood at the door for the first time.. That first time you call, are you calling the gods to come and help you, to save you? Are you calling a friend? And the look on your face because that is where everything flowed. When the gods didn’t answer you and a client came and then you fixed in your mind that I’ll get back at life.”

Bhansali had earlier told Film Companion that he had ‘exploded’ on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, “It was my way of giving those vibes to her, of feeling the nerves of calling the mother, of getting the anger filled, and at what note it should explode. I never told her."