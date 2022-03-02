Bhansali Reveals Why He ‘Exploded’ During the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Shoot

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up about a time when he 'exploded' on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi to inspire Alia Bhatt's performance.

Talking about the 'strange incident', Bhansali said, "There’s a very strange incident to that, when she was preparing for it. I wanted a certain atmosphere. So, suddenly, I saw some staff laughing or giggling and presumed that they were laughing at me.”