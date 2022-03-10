‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office: Alia Bhatt Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is the fourth Hindi film after the pandemic to earn 100 crores at the box office.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has had steady earnings in the box office since its release on 25 February. With a slight hike on International Women’s Day (8 March, Tuesday) the film entered the Rs 100 crore club on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
He shared, “And #GangubaiKathiawadi hits century today [Wed], the fourth #Hindi film to achieve this number [100 cr], post pandemic [#Sooryavanshi, #PushpaHindi, #83TheFilm].”
Gangubai Kathiawadi had raked in a collection of Rs 10.5 crore on its first day.
The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, a woman who was trafficked into sex work at a young age and eventually became the matriarch of Kamathipura. She was advocated for the rights of sex workers and their children.
The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Parth Samthaan, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari and is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.
