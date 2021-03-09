'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Shoot Halted as SLB Tests COVID Positive?

The shooting for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been halted after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. A source told the The Indian Express, “Both Ranbir and Bhansali have tested positive. Alia Bhatt has also quarantined herself. Everyone close to Bhansali was also tested.”

The source added that Bhansali’s mother also got tested and is safe but has ‘quarantined herself as a precaution’. Bhansali's spokesperson is yet to confirm the news.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in Mumbai shooting for the film. Ajay Devgn had also joined the team last month reuniting with Bhansali after 22 years.