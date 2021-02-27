Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The recently released teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi has left everyone on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

Clearing up speculation about the other cast of the film, actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for the stem-winding story in a significant role.

The film gets together Ajay Devgn with Bhansali 22 years after the blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which released in 1999. It also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Devgn will share the screen with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two actos will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.