Ranbir Tests COVID Positive? Here's What Randhir Kapoor Has to Say

A few reports have been suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor said the actor isn't well, but couldn't confirm the nature of the illness.

"I believe he is not well but I am not sure about the nature of the illness. I am not in town", Randhir Kapoor told the publication. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir's spokesperson are yet to respond to this.