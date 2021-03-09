Ranbir Tests COVID Positive? Here's What Randhir Kapoor Has to Say
Some reports have suggested that Ranbir has contracted coronavirus.
A few reports have been suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor said the actor isn't well, but couldn't confirm the nature of the illness.
"I believe he is not well but I am not sure about the nature of the illness. I am not in town", Randhir Kapoor told the publication. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir's spokesperson are yet to respond to this.
Since last year, a number of Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora and others had taken to their social media handles to inform fans that they had contracted COVID-19.
On the work front, Ranbir has been quite busy shooting for films. He has been working on Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia's first film together.
(With inputs from Pinkvilla)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.