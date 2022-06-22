Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Her Ex Naga Chaitanya Dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for being a self-made star who rose from rags to riches with her sheer hard work and persistence. The South Indian actor is quite active on social media and is not the one to shy away criticisms and trolls online. She stood up for herself once again and called out an entertainment portal for a report that was titled "Chay fans lash out at Sam's PR team" (which has now been deleted).

Responding to the media report which falsely claimed that Samantha is planting rumours and negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor has put forward her strong message against the trolls, asking them to "grow up."