Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Will Smith’s Quote on ‘Humiliation, Loss, Divorce’

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read.

On the career front, Samantha stars in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha is also part of the international project Arrangements of Love, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Timeri N Murari.