‘Stop Judging a Woman Based on Hemlines and Necklines’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She also spoke about how it was important to stop judging people on the basis of their "hemline and necklines'" and move beyond things such as clothes.

“Now that we’re in the year 2022 – can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let’s gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person,” her note further read.