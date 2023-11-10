'It Was a Massive Block of Shoot': Salman Khan on the Toughest Scene In Tiger 3

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Salman Khan is all set for the release of his most-anticipated film of the year, Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The spy thriller is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma.
During a recent interview with Variety, Salman opened up about his film and the toughest aspect of it.
Salman told Vareity, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest – I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all have all worked towards achieving this."
The actor also opened up about the scenes he enjoyed shooting the most. "I quite enjoyed shooting for “'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' is another track added to that list," he told Variety.
Speaking about his film, Salman further told the publication, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theaters."
Tiger 3 is set for its theatrical release in India on 12 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)