Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Film Crosses ₹10 Crore in Advance Booking

The official portal of the film trade portal Sacnilk on X posted that Tiger 3 has now crossed ₹10 crore in advance booking for all days.

As per a news report by Hindustan Times, Tiger 3 is set to have shows running throughout the day in Ahmedabad and the Middle East theatres owing to the massive demand for the YRF Spy Universe film.

An insider revealed in the same report, “We will mostly see many theatres across the country playing Tiger 3 24x7 from Monday, 13 November, the big New Year holiday post Laxmi Puja. There is a strong demand from exhibitors from various parts of the country for this to happen because of the unprecedented buzz around the film.”

“Ahmedabad is the first city in India to start showing Tiger 3 round the clock. Middle East theatres are also doing it from Sunday onwards, which is a holiday in that part of the world and Diwali has no bearing on their release strategy. YRF will see a surge of this demand from across the nation for Tiger 3 in the next few days. This is great for business and the industry because people want to see good cinema and Tiger 3 is a tentpole release of the year," the source added.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) and is part of the YRF Spy Universe.