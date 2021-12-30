'Geeli Pucchi' to Salman's 'Antim': Bollywood & OTT's Best and Worst of 2021

Cinema halls opened with renewed hope and then abruptly shut down again all in the span of one year. Watching films and shows on OTT platforms became a staple for those seeking entertainment or yearning for a worthy distraction. While there have been more misses than hits this year some of the lessons that Bollywood has taught us have been memorable. Here’s what we know:

Best Way to Tackle Anthologies Is to Trust Neeraj Ghaywan and Abhishek Chaubey

It has been raining anthologies and while most seem half baked uneven ventures, one of the finest films this year was Geeli Pucchi which helped make Ajeeb Daastaans richer. Caste has always played a significant role in Ghaywan’s stories but here it’s not just caste privilege but gender and sexuality that have been dexterously woven in.

The exuberant performances by Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari further add texture to a brilliantly insightful film. In Ankahi Kahaniya, sandwiched between two rather tepid stories is a gem of a film by Abhishek Chaubey about love, longing and the fierce need to let desire take flight. Also, his Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa was the best in the Ray anthology.