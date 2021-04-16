Review: 'Ajeeb Daastaans' Finds Its Saviour in Neeraj Ghaywan

Ajeeb Daastaans opens with the Shashank Khaitan-directorial Majnu. Babloo (Jaideep Ahlawat), the spoilt scion of a wealthy family, is forced to tie the knot with a politician’s daughter Lepakshi (Fatima Sana Shaikh) because his father stands to gain from the ‘alliance’ and also because the old man disapproved of Babloo’s lover. We are introduced to these two trapped characters on their wedding night. Babloo tells Lepakshi, “Pote ki Khushi hum babuji ko denge nahi, toh aap humse koi ummeed maat rakhiye (I don’t want my father to experience the joy of becoming a granddad, so don’t expect anything from me)” Do filmmakers still expect viewers to sit through dialogues like these with straight faces in 2021?



Moving ahead, Babloo makes it evidently clear that he has been wronged, but he does not even make a tiny effort to free his wife from the shackles that are choking her. But Lepakshi is not someone to silently bear the injustice being meted out to her. She gives a piece of her mind to her husband the day they are married, and we expect an interesting story to be carved around her. Unfortunately, the plot takes a whole new turn with the entry of a third person, Raj Kumar (Armaan Ralhan). We are also in for a surprise when Babloo actually reveals what happened to the person he loved.



And that’s where Majnu’s problem lies. The film lacks the nuance and sensitivity while narrating both Babloo and Lepakshi’s stories. Babloo is battling his own demons but is in complete denial of his own privilege. Just when he comes across as someone who we can empathise with, the story does not give him any arc to develop. Lepakshi also suffers from the same apathy. She wants to be loved, to be longed and to be treated with respect, but ends up being a puppet in both Babloo and Raj Kumar’s hands.

Class plays an important role in Majnu. Babloo thinks that his ‘class’ has given him the power to trample upon his driver and the latter’s son Raj. Babloo doesn’t know what hedge fund is but his ego prevents him from saying that openly to Raj. But what about caste, which is bound to exist in a society so conservative in its approach?

Amidst all the disappointments, Jaideep Ahlawat is someone to look out for. Jaideep embraces Babloo’s rage, his vulnerability and his privilege with great confidence. Armaan also shines as the cunning Raj, but Fatima Sana Shaikh’s performance is not convincing at all.

Khaitan has definitely made progress from his highly problematic films Dhadak and Badri Ki Dulhania, but Majnu fails to land.