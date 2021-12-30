Despite Glowing Reviews, Why is '83' Performing Below Expectations at The BO?

Kabir Khan's highly-anticipated 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, hit theatres on Friday, 24 December, right before Christmas. The film is based on India's victory at the 1983 World Cup and boasts of a terrific cast.

Given the buzz around the movie, there were expectations of it doing exceedingly well at the box office. However, things didn't turn out that way. 83 performed below expectations in its first weekend, collecting Rs. 45 crores nett, according to media consultancy firm, Ormax Media.

Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the movie earned Rs 12.64 crore on its opening day, much lower than Spider Man: No Way Home and Sooryavanshi. Its first-weekend collection was recorded at Rs 47 crore despite it being a festive weekend. However, it witnessed a major dip on the first weekday as it earned Rs 7.29 crore on Monday and Rs 6.7 crore on Tuesday.