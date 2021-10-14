Review: ‘Rashmi Rocket’ Keeps Us Hooked Till the Finish Line

Taapsee Pannu is in top form playing Rashmi vociferously. For starters, she looks the part, racing to the finish line with aplomb, the rigour and physical hard work paying off. Rashmi is never the bechari or the underdog; she commands every frame. It’s to the actor's credit that we find it hard to take our eyes off her. Some might argue that the film tries to simplify a rather complex issue of gender testing, which can leave an athlete completely abandoned and broken given that the whole system is faint them. This film doesn't go into those dark corners, but it still handles it effectively. Director Akarsh Khurana and screenplay writer Aniruddha Guha seem to have made a conscious choice to keep the tone upbeat and that works in favour of the film.