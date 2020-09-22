Salman Khan Has No Stake in KWAN Talent Agency: Lawyer

KWAN talent agency's CEO was summoned in a probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Some reports have been claiming that Salman Khan is a stakeholder at a talent agency.

Salman Khan's lawyer Anand Desai has issued a statement on reports claiming that the actor is a stakeholder at a talent management company, KWAN, whose CEO had been summoned in a probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr Salman Khan, a leading actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in KWAN or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client", Desai's statement read.