Sushant Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Rhea to 6 October

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty has been extended till 6 October by a special NDPS court on Tuesday (22 September), as per a report by ANI. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 8 September in an alleged drug link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea and her brother Showik have also filed an application for bail in the Bombay High Court. Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement, "Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed an application for bail in the NDPS Case in Bombay High Court. It will come up for hearing on 23 September before Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The details of the bail applications will be shared after the hearing".

Following her arrest, Rhea had filed for a bail application before the Sessions Court in Mumbai on 9 September, stating that she is being framed in the case. On 11 September, a special court rejected the bail pleas of Showik, Rhea Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Rhea Chakraborty and Showik were taken into custody by the NCB that is probing allegations of drug abuse linked to Sushant's death. Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly been taken into custody on charges of drug procurement and consumption. Rhea has been charged under sections 27 A, 21,22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act. The NCB had reportedly said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".