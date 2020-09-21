Drugs Probe: Rakul, Sara & Simone to be Summoned Soon, Says NCB

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh have reportedly been named in the drug probe by NCB linked to Sushant's death.

Celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week for questioning regarding the alleged drug link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told The Quint .

On 12 September, several reports had alleged that during the investigation, Rhea Chakraborty had named 25 Bollywood A-listers who would be summoned by the NCB for interrogation. However, an NCB source had confirmed that these claims are completely baseless.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against media trial. She claimed in her plea that Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

Rakul also stated in her petition that the I&B ministry guidelines prohibit media from running hate campaigns, adding that TV channels were showing her "morphed pictures and photos from film sets to paint a narrative", to hound her, and link her to some sort of a drug gang.

Currently, Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by the NCB, CBI and ED.