'Happy Birthday My Tiger': Salman Khan Wishes Father Salim Khan On His Birthday

Salman Khan took to Instagram to wish his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, on his 88th birthday (on 24 November). Sharing a picture with his father, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday My Tiger.” Several celebrities dropped birthday wishes for Salim Khan in the comments.
Preity Zinta commented, “Happy Birthday Salim Uncle. Loads of love,” and Ronit Roy wrote, “Happy birthday sir.” Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wished, "Happy Birthday,” and actor Bobby Deol posted a few heart emojis.
Salman Khan’s latest release was Tiger 3 which hit theatres on 12 November. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment in the Tiger franchise following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and stars Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead with Emraan Hashmi in a major role.
During an episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan had recalled Salim Khan’s words of encouragement which he passed on to his niece Alizeh Agnihotri before her debut with Farrey.
The actor had said, “Jab Maine Pyar Kiya ki thi, tab Daddy ne, yaani ke aapke nana, jab unhone picture dekhi and he said, ‘Tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge?‘ And I replied to him, ‘Nahin Daddy.‘ He then said, ‘Tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge aur tumko koi rok paayega toh woh tum khud ho.‘ And today, I am going to forward your nana’s advice to you. (When I did ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and my father watched the film, he asked, “Do you think you’ll become a star?” and I said no. He said, “You’ll become a star, you’ll become a cult star and nobody will be able to stop you.)”
Salim Khan is one half of the widely popular screenwriting duo Salim-Javed who wrote iconic Bollywood films like Sholay, Deewar, and Kranti.
