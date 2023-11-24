Salman Khan Confirms Orry as Bigg Boss 17 Wild Card Entry; Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

Orhan Awatramani or Orry is the newest internet celebrity who has gone viral for being friends with not just Indian celebs but also with Hollywood's biggest names. Despite the mystery around his profession Orry continues to be popular all over the internet, his next appearance is said to be on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17.
Now, as per a new promo of the show, Orry has been confirmed as a wild card contestant on the show. Salman Khan disclosed that he would be a wild card entry.
Take a look:
Orry also took to social media to share two pictures with Salman Khan and write, "Just leaving this here."
In a recent video, Orry said, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver." The video has gone viral.
Orry is often seen with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.
