Sai Pallavi Controversy: Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus to Cow Vigilantism

Sai Pallavi lands up in controversy with her political comments.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Sai Pallavi is currently busy with her promotions for Virata Parvam, her upcoming Telugu film, co-starring Rana Daggubati. And, being in the headlines, is nothing new for the South Indian star as she rose to fame as 'Malar teacher' from her epic Malayalam flick Premam and with Dhanush in ‘Rowdy baby’ from Maari 2.
However, she is trending all over the internet again, for sparking controversy with her statement on religious conflicts in India.
During the Virata Parvam promotional interview with a youtube channel, Pallavi left the internet divided for drawing parallels between the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and lynching Muslims for transporting cows.
The actor said that she believes violence is a wrong form of communication and growing up in a neutral environment, her family only taught her to be a good human being.
When asked about her political inclination, Pallavi said that justice won’t be there either on the side of the right or the left, if one is not a good human being. She said she is neutral and added, "So what I believe is, if you are stronger than me, and you are oppressing me, then you are in the wrong. A large number of people oppressing a small group of people is wrong. A battle has to be fought between two equals.” She further said, "You need to protect the oppressed. Their stature isn't important”.
Here is how the internet reacted:
Written and directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam will also feature prominent south actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das and Sai Chand, besides Pallavi and Rana. The film is all set to release in theatres on 17 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)