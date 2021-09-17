We Have No Shame: Ryan Reynolds on Hollywood Mimicking Bollywood

Introducing Taika Waititi as the villain Ryan continues, "A crazy villain, some insane action and, of course, dancing". We see some action-packed sequences and a few characters dancing on the road.

"If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood...Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all,” the actor ends the video.

Free Guy releases in India on 17 September. The movie revolves around a bank teller, played by Ryan, who realises he's just a supporting character in the video game. When he learns that the his world is shutting down, he decides to become the hero.