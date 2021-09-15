Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favourite Video Game and How He Got Onboard 'Free Guy'

After premiering at the 74th Locarno Film Festival and releasing in theatres in the US on 13 August, Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy opens in Indian theatres on 17 September. Directed by Shawn Levy Free Guy revolves around a bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who realises that he's a non-player in an open-world video game.

Speaking to the media about how he became a part of the film, Reynolds said, "I read the script. Uh, Shawn and I had met about another, we had a couple of close calls. We were close to working together and, uh, I read the script. And then I sent it to Shawn, and the next thing I know, Shawn was in my living room in New York. And we were talking about this world and how we could build it, and how we can make changes that would make it kind of relevant and speak to-to the world that we're living in now. And it just sort of went from there. It's hard to make something that isn't based on, some pre-existing IP or a comic book or a sequel in some regard. It's very challenging."