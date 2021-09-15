Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favourite Video Game and How He Got Onboard 'Free Guy'
Ryan Reynolds talks about his new film Free Guy and his favourite video game as a kid.
After premiering at the 74th Locarno Film Festival and releasing in theatres in the US on 13 August, Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy opens in Indian theatres on 17 September. Directed by Shawn Levy Free Guy revolves around a bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who realises that he's a non-player in an open-world video game.
Speaking to the media about how he became a part of the film, Reynolds said, "I read the script. Uh, Shawn and I had met about another, we had a couple of close calls. We were close to working together and, uh, I read the script. And then I sent it to Shawn, and the next thing I know, Shawn was in my living room in New York. And we were talking about this world and how we could build it, and how we can make changes that would make it kind of relevant and speak to-to the world that we're living in now. And it just sort of went from there. It's hard to make something that isn't based on, some pre-existing IP or a comic book or a sequel in some regard. It's very challenging."
Reynolds also mentioned that since Free Guy was an original idea, they had to work harder on it. "So you get the script to a place that you feel like it's great. And then you have to kind of make it 30 percent better somehow because you don't have any ability to rely on, you know, of sort of a pre-existing knowledge or fan base. So you really have to kind of go out there and prove it the old-fashioned way. That was a challenge that, thank God, you know, Shawn and every single cast member was up for," said the actor.
When asked which video game he would like to inhabit, Reynolds spoke about his favourite game as a kid.
Oh boy, I mean, I loved Mike Tyson's Punch Out as a kid. We used to quote, 'back in the fight, back in the fight', every time I, I have three older brothers.Ryan Reynolds, Actor
"So there was just constant messy stabbing deaths all over my house, all the time. So, there was, uh, we were always sort of at war. But, if I had to really pick a game. I know this is kind of unexpected, or maybe it's expected, I would actually kind of like to be in Free City. I know it's not a real video game, but the video game that we've created where this film is set, I kind of like the colours and the vibes in there, or something. I know it's a dangerous as hell place to live," said Reynolds.
