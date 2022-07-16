‘Was Tough Pretending To Be Dhanush’s Enemy as I Really Like Him': Ryan Gosling

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is all set for the release of his upcoming movie, The Gray Man, directed by Russo brothers.

In an interview with The Quint, Ryan spoke about his first collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo. "Because they are brothers, they are already collaborating. They are very collaborative. They really welcome ideas from their actors and the crew members. The brothers have been making these kind of movies for over a decade, so you couldn't work with anyone more experienced", the actor said.