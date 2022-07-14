'The Gray Man' Premiere: Dhanush Says His Sons 'Have Completely Stolen the Show'

Dhanush
(Photo: Twitter)
The premiere for Dhanush's Hollywood film The Gray Man was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.
In the meantime, Dhanush took to Instagram to share a post from the premiere and also captioned the post by stating, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.”
This film is one of the most expensive films that Netflix has ever made. It has also recently garnered a lot of praise from film critics. They have appreciated the choreography of the film's stunt sequences, along with Dhanush's performance.
The film is also the adaptation of the first instalment of the 10-part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).
Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick and Ana de Armas also attended the premiere. Director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo were also present at the premiere.
