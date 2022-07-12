Dhanush Takes On Ryan Gosling & Ana De Armas In New 'The Gray Man' Clip
The film is heading to Netflix on 22 July.
In a recently released clip of The Gray Man Dhanush is seen taking on Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas. He seems to be after something that is in their possession but it's difficult to say what it is. Both Ryan and Ana are seen relentlessly taking on Dhanush but to no avail, the character seems to have an upper hand when it comes to fighting.
Some fans saw the clip and commented, "So Excited For Dhanush". Another user went on to write, "Proud Moment". While another user said, "Just wow. I love watching dhanush."
This film is touted to be one of the most expensive films that Netflix has ever made. It has also recently garnered a lot of praise from Hollywood film critics. The critics have appreciated the choreography of the film's stunt sequences, along with Dhanush's performance.
The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.
The film is the first instalment of the 10 part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).
The film is heading to Netflix on 22 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.