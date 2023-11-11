Rupi Kaur Calls White House's Reply 'Gaslighting' After Rejecting Diwali Invite
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, who declined an invitation to a Diwali event hosted by the Biden administration due to its support for Israel amid the Gaza bombardment, expressed disappointment over the White House's response.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, addressing the rejection during a press briefing, acknowledged differing opinions, stating, "Everyone has their opinion, we respect folks' opinion, and that is her opinion."
In response, Kaur took to X, condemning the administration's lack of compassion for both Palestinian and Israeli lives lost.
Take a look:
She emphasized the gravity of collective punishment as a war crime, deeming it inhumane and unsuitable as a solution. Kaur critiqued the administration's stance with poignant examples of the harsh realities faced by Palestinian children and the devastation caused by recent bombings.
Shedding light on the dire circumstances in the region, Kaur challenged the White House's response, questioning its adequacy in the face of such humanitarian crises.
