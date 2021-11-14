My 3 Films Had Hindus as Villains, Why Wasn't That an Issue: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is basking in the success of his latest movie Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer hit theatres on 5 November and has broken a few box-office records in a short time.

Speaking to The Quint, the filmmaker said it was difficult to hold on to the movie for a theatrical release during the lockdown, especially since there were offers from OTT platforms. Sooryavanshi was supposed to release last year, but kept getting delayed owing to the COVID pandemic.

Shetty replied to our query about the 'good muslim' 'bad muslim' narrative in Sooryavanshi. The filmmaker also spoke about how he managed to get Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar together for the film, and addressed the representation of cops in his films.

