Review: Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' Fails to Live up to Its Hype

Akshay and Katrina’s love story progresses at breakneck speed in the course of a single song . We have a dance sequence wherein the much-in-love couple idle away while being surrounded by four colourful vintage cars parked in a way to create a safe space for their shenanigans. This is peace time in the Shetty scheme of things because cars will soon fly and collide with each other as we inch towards the denouement.

The desh ke dushman theme is painstakingly interwoven with the 'Good Muslim-Bad Muslim' philosophy that Sooryavanshi vehemently endorses. “iss desh mein jitni nafrat Kasab ke liye hai, utna pyaar Kalam ke liye”. The song 'Hum Hindustani' playing in the background is a little on-the-nose. Muslims and Hindus come together to avert a terror strike. However, why should the onus to prove their virtue and loyalty only rest with one community is never answered by the film.

Watching a movie in the theatre is pure joy for film aficionados. How wonderful it would have been if Sooryavanshi lived up to its hype.

Our rating: 2.5 Quints out of 5.