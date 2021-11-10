'Sooryavanshi' Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore
Sooryavanshi has collected Rs 102.81 crore in India at the box office in just five days.
Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi helped cinema halls, which have been struggling to make business due to the COVID pandemic, bounce back. The film crossed Rs 100 crore in just five days despite theatres not operating at full capacity in some states.
On Tuesday, Sooryavanshi collected Rs11.22 crore at the box office in India, taking its total five-day collection to Rs 102.81 crore.
Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The movie follows Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is on a mission to prevent a terror attack in Mumbai.
Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release in March last year, but got pushed because of the pandemic. It was supposed to release on Diwali last year, but had to be rescheduled again. The film finally hit theatres on 5 November.
