Rhea Hasn't Named Any Actor in Her Statement: Maneshinde

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde denies claims of the actor naming any actor in her statement to NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the actor did not name any celebrity during her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Maneshinde's statement came after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been issued summons by the NCB in an alleged drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Maneshinde also denied all claims that Rhea was part of a 'drug syndicate'. "Being in Sushant Singh Rajput's house does not qualify as being part of any syndicate. She has not dealt with anybody in her life and there is no allegation that she dealt with anybody else.”

The lawyer also spoke about Rhea's alleged chats with Sushant's manager Jaya Saha. "What Jaya Saha did with Sushant or Rhea was either prescribe or send CBD oil. CBD oil is an extract from ganja leaves and is not a narcotic substance. You can see on the bottle of CBD that it does not contain any narcotic substance.”

Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the NCB on 25 September, while Sara and Shraddha have been called in on 26 September.

On 8 September, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs.